IronBridge Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 15,119 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,000. Texas Instruments accounts for 1.8% of IronBridge Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cascend Securities upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James upgraded Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.64.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $193.51 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $105.30 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.63. The stock has a market cap of $178.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

In other news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 45,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.28, for a total value of $7,858,285.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,248,124.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

