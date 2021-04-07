Investors Buy High Volume of Yum! Brands Call Options (NYSE:YUM)

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 4,521 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 170% compared to the average daily volume of 1,674 call options.

YUM has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.11.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $273,100.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Yum! Brands by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 708,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,914,000 after purchasing an additional 48,371 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM opened at $114.08 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $114.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 56.34%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

