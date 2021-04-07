Investors Buy High Volume of Equitable Call Options (NYSE:EQH)

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 3,356 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 893% compared to the typical daily volume of 338 call options.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Equitable presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.17.

NYSE EQH opened at $33.17 on Wednesday. Equitable has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $33.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.59 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.70.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

In related news, insider Nick Lane sold 23,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $734,653.92. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 55,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $1,822,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 289,632 shares of company stock worth $9,466,524. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 195.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 587,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,043,000 after acquiring an additional 388,757 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,199,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,283,000 after purchasing an additional 120,978 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $715,679,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

