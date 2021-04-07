Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Tamarack Valley Energy (TNEYF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS: TNEYF):

3/29/2021 – Tamarack Valley Energy is now covered by analysts at Desjardins. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Tamarack Valley Energy was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/26/2021 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $2.50 to $2.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Tamarack Valley Energy is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $3.00 to $3.25. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $3.00 to $3.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from $2.25 to $3.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $2.75 to $3.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $2.00 to $2.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $1.75 to $2.25. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $2.25 to $3.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

Tamarack Valley Energy stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.81. 11,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,977. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.09. Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $1.95.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Alberta Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater in Alberta, as well as in the Veteran, Consort, and Esther area of southeast Alberta and North Hoosier, Milton, and Coleville area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons and Banff light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.