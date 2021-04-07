Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) will announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Investar’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.48. Investar posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 213.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investar will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Investar.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. Investar had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $22.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.30 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on ISTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Investar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

NASDAQ:ISTR opened at $20.81 on Friday. Investar has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $217.98 million, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Investar’s payout ratio is presently 15.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Investar by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 593,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,815,000 after buying an additional 11,661 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Investar by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Investar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,672,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Investar by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 77,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Investar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides various commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

