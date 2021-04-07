Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (VGM) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of VGM stock opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a fifty-two week low of $11.23 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.00.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals alerts:

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.