Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (VGM) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th.
Shares of VGM stock opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a fifty-two week low of $11.23 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.00.
About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals
Read More: Short Selling
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.