Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Shares Purchased by Red Spruce Capital LLC

Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,839 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 3.3% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,212,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,343,000 after acquiring an additional 256,589 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,456,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,805,000 after buying an additional 317,144 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,833,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,068,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,389,000 after buying an additional 297,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 193.5% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 887,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,441,000 after buying an additional 585,292 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.77. 1,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,313. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.69 and a 1-year high of $21.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.84.

