Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Shares Gap Down to $15.14

Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.14, but opened at $14.67. Inventiva shares last traded at $14.67, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on IVA. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Inventiva in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Inventiva in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.98.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVA. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Inventiva during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inventiva in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,813,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Inventiva in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,841,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Inventiva during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Inventiva in the third quarter worth $351,000.

About Inventiva

Inventiva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for the treatment of fibrotic, cancer, and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and systemic sclerosis. The company also develops Odiparcil, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial primarily for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type VI disease; YAP-TEAD that is in preclinical stage to treat malignant mesothelioma and lung cancer; NSD2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and EPICURE for immuno-oncology treatment.

