Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,573 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 39,790 shares.The stock last traded at $14.45 and had previously closed at $14.70.

Separately, Societe Generale lowered shares of Inventiva from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.99.

Inventiva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for the treatment of fibrotic, cancer, and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and systemic sclerosis. The company also develops Odiparcil, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial primarily for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type VI disease; YAP-TEAD that is in preclinical stage to treat malignant mesothelioma and lung cancer; NSD2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and EPICURE for immuno-oncology treatment.

