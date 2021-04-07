Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stake Boosted by SWS Partners

SWS Partners increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $852,020,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 298,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $243,989,000 after buying an additional 83,989 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 973,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $796,827,000 after buying an additional 77,641 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 585,215.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 76,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,250,000 after buying an additional 76,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,073,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,514,761,000 after buying an additional 75,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $765.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,143. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $734.18 and its 200-day moving average is $746.60. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $485.89 and a fifty-two week high of $826.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $862.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $753.74.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.14, for a total value of $8,398,782.80. Also, VP Robert Desantis sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total transaction of $2,313,156.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,108 shares of company stock worth $22,162,955. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

