InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc.’s (OTCMKTS:IPVFU) Quiet Period Will Expire on April 14th

InterPrivate III Financial Partners’ (OTCMKTS:IPVFU) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, April 14th. InterPrivate III Financial Partners had issued 22,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 5th. The total size of the offering was $225,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of IPVFU stock opened at $9.98 on Wednesday.

About InterPrivate III Financial Partners

There is no company description available for InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc

