Interfor (TSE:IFP) PT Raised to C$47.00

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 52.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities downgraded Interfor from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Interfor from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Interfor from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. CIBC boosted their price target on Interfor from C$29.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Interfor from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Interfor stock traded up C$0.61 on Wednesday, hitting C$30.87. The stock had a trading volume of 456,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,495. Interfor has a 52-week low of C$6.01 and a 52-week high of C$31.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09. The stock has a market cap of C$2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.05.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported C$2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.04 by C$0.43. The firm had revenue of C$662.30 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Interfor will post 3.3299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Interfor news, Director E. Lawrence Sauder sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.18, for a total transaction of C$267,756.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 285,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,054,511.61. Also, Director Douglas William Geoffrey Whitehead sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.10, for a total value of C$271,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$325,200.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

