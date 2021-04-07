Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $17,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ICE. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 253.5% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.36.

Shares of ICE stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.07. 21,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,406,720. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.17. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.11 and a 52-week high of $119.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.02%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 10,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $1,221,334.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,062 shares in the company, valued at $19,549,173.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 5,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total transaction of $576,555.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 208,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,620,212.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,236 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,057 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

