Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.13 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) to post sales of $3.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Intellicheck’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.40 million to $3.70 million. Intellicheck reported sales of $3.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellicheck will report full year sales of $16.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.93 million to $19.36 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $22.95 million, with estimates ranging from $20.26 million to $25.64 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Intellicheck.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 5.64%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IDN. B. Riley increased their price target on Intellicheck from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

NASDAQ:IDN traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.75. 915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,979. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.75 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Intellicheck has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $15.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDN. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 305.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.49% of the company’s stock.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

