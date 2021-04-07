Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Director Caroline Dorsa Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Director Caroline Dorsa sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $616,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,072.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $79.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.64. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $92.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.92 and a beta of 2.09.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.14% and a negative net margin of 193.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NTLA shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $39.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $46.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $57.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.85.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,077,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

