Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,791 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,533 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $65.97. 472,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,417,852. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $268.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $67.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.64.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

