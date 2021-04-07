Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,917,073 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,403,559 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.22% of Intel worth $444,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $906,005,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Intel by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,845,000 after buying an additional 7,151,405 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Intel by 100,766.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $258,847,000 after buying an additional 5,190,499 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Intel by 161.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,957,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $483,288,000 after buying an additional 4,916,921 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in Intel by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 8,333,331 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $415,166,000 after buying an additional 3,388,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $65.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $266.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.99. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $67.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

