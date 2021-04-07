Insured Finance Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.28 Million (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. One Insured Finance coin can now be bought for $0.59 or 0.00001043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Insured Finance has a market capitalization of $12.50 million and $1.28 million worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Insured Finance

Insured Finance’s launch date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,207,247 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insured Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insured Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

