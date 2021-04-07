Insider Selling: Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) COO Sells 1,294 Shares of Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) COO George Hu sold 1,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $459,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

George Hu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 31st, George Hu sold 1,116 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.10, for a total transaction of $384,015.60.

On Friday, February 19th, George Hu sold 7,652 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $3,252,100.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, George Hu sold 7,618 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.78, for a total transaction of $3,296,918.04.

On Thursday, February 11th, George Hu sold 2,174 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.98, for a total transaction of $932,602.52.

On Tuesday, February 9th, George Hu sold 5,000 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total transaction of $2,045,000.00.

Shares of TWLO stock traded down $4.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $353.11. 1,464,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,288,588. The stock has a market cap of $60.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $367.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.89. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.15 and a 52-week high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,911,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 553.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 669.2% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $390.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.36.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

