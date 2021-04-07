Insider Selling: Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) CFO Sells 34,778 Shares of Stock

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 34,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $3,135,932.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,251 shares in the company, valued at $10,392,182.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of RCL opened at $90.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.91. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.76. Royal Caribbean Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.41 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.86 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.20.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.