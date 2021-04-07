Insider Selling: Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) General Counsel Sells 201 Shares of Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) General Counsel John J. Fry sold 201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $12,566.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John J. Fry also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Quanterix alerts:

On Monday, February 1st, John J. Fry sold 163 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $11,126.38.

On Tuesday, January 5th, John J. Fry sold 153 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $6,751.89.

NASDAQ QTRX opened at $65.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.36 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.36. Quanterix Co. has a twelve month low of $19.95 and a twelve month high of $92.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 7.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $26.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.35 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 41.69% and a negative return on equity of 22.37%. Research analysts anticipate that Quanterix Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Quanterix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QTRX. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Quanterix by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,502,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,862,000 after buying an additional 379,908 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Quanterix by 23.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,028,000 after buying an additional 371,269 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Quanterix during the fourth quarter worth about $13,245,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Quanterix by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,600,000 after buying an additional 205,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Quanterix during the fourth quarter worth about $7,633,000. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.