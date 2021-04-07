Insider Selling: Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) COO Sells 800 Shares of Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) COO Peter Anevski sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total transaction of $36,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 667,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,812,379.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Peter Anevski also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 10th, Peter Anevski sold 8,999 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $426,822.57.
- On Wednesday, February 3rd, Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $1,004,640.00.
- On Monday, February 1st, Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total transaction of $1,006,530.00.
- On Wednesday, January 6th, Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $909,300.00.
PGNY stock opened at $45.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 416.91 and a beta of 1.83. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.90 and a 52 week high of $53.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.00.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Progyny during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.
PGNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.71.
Progyny Company Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
