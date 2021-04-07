Insider Selling: Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) COO Sells 800 Shares of Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) COO Peter Anevski sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total transaction of $36,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 667,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,812,379.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Peter Anevski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 10th, Peter Anevski sold 8,999 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $426,822.57.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $1,004,640.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total transaction of $1,006,530.00.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $909,300.00.

PGNY stock opened at $45.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 416.91 and a beta of 1.83. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.90 and a 52 week high of $53.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.00.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter. Progyny had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 7.43%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Progyny during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

PGNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

