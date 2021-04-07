Insider Selling: IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) EVP Sells 28,301 Shares of Stock

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) EVP Pravin Dugel sold 28,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $179,428.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.56 million, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.68. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $7.98.
IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.
IVERIC bio Company Profile
IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).
