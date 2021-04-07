Insider Selling: IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) EVP Sells 28,301 Shares of Stock

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) EVP Pravin Dugel sold 28,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $179,428.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.56 million, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.68. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $7.98.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,927,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,699 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 1,801.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 685,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 649,375 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 165.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,010,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,984,000 after acquiring an additional 629,507 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in IVERIC bio by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,165,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after purchasing an additional 424,379 shares during the period. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,212,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,378,000 after purchasing an additional 410,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

