Insider Selling: Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CEO Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CEO William Hoffman sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.40, for a total transaction of $15,960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,049,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,664,459.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

William Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 5th, William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $2,774,100.00.

On Wednesday, January 20th, William Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total transaction of $2,013,600.00.

On Wednesday, January 13th, William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $2,718,000.00.

NARI stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.87. 26,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,829. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.10. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.55 and a 52 week high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $48.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.49 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 144.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NARI. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target (up from $94.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $85.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inari Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.86.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Inari Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Inari Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Inari Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

