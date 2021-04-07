Insider Selling: Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Director Sells 1,462 Shares of Stock

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total transaction of $259,738.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,992 shares in the company, valued at $353,898.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of EXPE opened at $174.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.38 and its 200-day moving average is $131.37. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.42 and a fifty-two week high of $187.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on EXPE shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in Expedia Group by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,107,561 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,603,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839,689 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $106,210,000. Emerson Point Capital LP increased its position in Expedia Group by 382.1% during the fourth quarter. Emerson Point Capital LP now owns 207,866 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $27,521,000 after acquiring an additional 164,753 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 4,431.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 167,541 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $15,362,000 after acquiring an additional 163,844 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Expedia Group by 530.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 172,631 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $22,856,000 after acquiring an additional 145,230 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

