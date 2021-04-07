Insider Selling: Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Insider Sells 2,029 Shares of Stock

Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) insider Jeffery Kutok sold 2,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $17,855.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of EPZM opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. Epizyme, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.44 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The stock has a market cap of $880.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 8.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.33.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.06). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,899.35% and a negative return on equity of 83.45%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 million. Epizyme’s revenue was up 95.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on EPZM shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Epizyme by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Epizyme by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Epizyme by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Epizyme by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Epizyme by 11.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma epithelioid sarcoma in the United States.

