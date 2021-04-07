Insider Selling: Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Director Sells 2,200 Shares of Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total transaction of $64,878.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $27.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $39.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.71.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on ARQT shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

See Also: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.