Insider Selling: Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Insider Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $114,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,898,103.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ALLY stock opened at $46.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.61. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $47.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLY. FMR LLC grew its position in Ally Financial by 129.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,634 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Ally Financial by 2,775.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,203,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 13,709,733 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ally Financial by 49.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,199,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,133,000 after acquiring an additional 727,162 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 137.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,239,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ALLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

