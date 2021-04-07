Insider Selling: AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) Director Roger Dent sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.89, for a total transaction of C$238,365.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,032,915.

Roger Dent also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 26th, Roger Dent sold 17,500 shares of AcuityAds stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.22, for a total transaction of C$283,850.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Roger Dent sold 11,170 shares of AcuityAds stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.68, for a total transaction of C$186,315.60.

On Monday, March 22nd, Roger Dent sold 500 shares of AcuityAds stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.40, for a total transaction of C$9,700.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Roger Dent sold 21,000 shares of AcuityAds stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.46, for a total transaction of C$408,609.60.

AcuityAds stock opened at C$15.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$811.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.51, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.84. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.08.

Several research firms have issued reports on AT. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AcuityAds in a report on Friday, March 19th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on AcuityAds from C$10.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of AcuityAds from C$37.00 to C$29.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of AcuityAds from C$9.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Haywood Securities raised their price target on AcuityAds from C$10.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

