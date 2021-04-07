Insider Buying: The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Director Purchases 4,300 Shares of Stock

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Director Allen J. Model bought 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.17 per share, for a total transaction of $417,831.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,637 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,297.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of HHC stock traded up $0.99 on Wednesday, reaching $100.25. 699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,533. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 12-month low of $41.64 and a 12-month high of $103.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.28 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.92.
The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.58. The Howard Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts predict that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HHC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BWS Financial lifted their target price on The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.
The Howard Hughes Company Profile
The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.
