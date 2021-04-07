Insider Buying: The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Director Purchases 4,300 Shares of Stock

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Director Allen J. Model bought 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.17 per share, for a total transaction of $417,831.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,637 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,297.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of HHC stock traded up $0.99 on Wednesday, reaching $100.25. 699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,533. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 12-month low of $41.64 and a 12-month high of $103.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.28 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.92.

Get The Howard Hughes alerts:

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.58. The Howard Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts predict that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HHC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in The Howard Hughes by 22.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,409 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The Howard Hughes by 6.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in The Howard Hughes by 8.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in The Howard Hughes by 378.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,812,000 after purchasing an additional 178,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Howard Hughes by 9.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,286,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HHC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BWS Financial lifted their target price on The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

The Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for The Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.