Insider Buying: Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM) Director Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.44 per share, with a total value of C$21,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,293,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$14,047,506.33.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 30th, Robert Wares acquired 43,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.44 per share, with a total value of C$18,705.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Robert Wares acquired 27,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.43 per share, with a total value of C$11,825.00.

On Thursday, March 18th, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$22,250.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$22,500.00.

On Monday, March 8th, Robert Wares acquired 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.44 per share, with a total value of C$44,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.43 per share, with a total value of C$21,250.00.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Robert Wares purchased 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$40,500.00.

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Robert Wares purchased 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$40,000.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.42 per share, with a total value of C$21,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Robert Wares purchased 30,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.44 per share, with a total value of C$13,200.00.

Shares of Osisko Metals stock opened at C$0.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.42. The firm has a market cap of C$83.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.68. Osisko Metals Incorporated has a 1 year low of C$0.35 and a 1 year high of C$0.52.

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The Company's flagship project are the Pine Point lead-zinc project that covers an area of 46,602 hectares located in the Northwest Territories; and The Bathurst Mining Camp comprising the Key Anacon and Gilmour South properties covers 59,738 hectares located in the south of the Bathurst, New Brunswick, and Brunswick Belt project comprised 586 claims that covers an area of 12,892 hectares, as well as Mount Fronsac North located in south of the Bathurst.

