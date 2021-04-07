Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 154,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,966 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INO. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 12,275 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $683,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 190,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 45,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INO opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.59 and a 200-day moving average of $11.26. The company has a current ratio of 9.14, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $33.79.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 8,518.10%. The company had revenue of $5.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1907.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David B. Weiner sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $65,730.00. Also, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 4,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $42,248.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 72,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,593.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,140 shares of company stock valued at $3,616,903 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

INO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

