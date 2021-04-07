Innova (INN) One Day Volume Tops $12.00

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One Innova coin can currently be bought for $0.0615 or 0.00000110 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Innova has traded 47.9% lower against the US dollar. Innova has a market cap of $424,297.68 and approximately $12.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Innova alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00012365 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000138 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Innova

INN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Innova

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Innova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Innova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Innova and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.