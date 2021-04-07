InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Analysts expect InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) to announce ($0.24) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for InMed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InMed Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.80). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover InMed Pharmaceuticals.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13).

Separately, Roth Capital lowered their target price on InMed Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

InMed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $10.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.17.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals stock. Creative Planning bought a new stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.16% of InMed Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

InMed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

