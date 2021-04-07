Illuvium Hits Market Cap of $46.54 Million (ILV)

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded down 20.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. Illuvium has a market capitalization of $46.54 million and $839,593.00 worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Illuvium has traded up 36.2% against the dollar. One Illuvium coin can currently be bought for about $79.50 or 0.00140168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00070198 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $147.77 or 0.00260537 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005513 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $421.68 or 0.00743493 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,166.86 or 0.99031233 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00016820 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 59.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Illuvium Coin Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 585,420 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Illuvium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

