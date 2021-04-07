IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Red Spruce Capital LLC

Red Spruce Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IDXX. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IDXX stock traded down $1.39 on Wednesday, hitting $491.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,882. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.98 and a twelve month high of $573.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $504.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $469.01.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

IDXX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $479.33.

In related news, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 3,046 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $1,563,846.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,108,920.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.58, for a total value of $705,231.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,143 shares of company stock worth $17,729,819 over the last three months. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

