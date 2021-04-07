IBI Group (TSE:IBG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.76

IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$10.76 and last traded at C$10.70, with a volume of 12404 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Pi Financial boosted their price target on IBI Group from C$9.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of IBI Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IBI Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$334.54 million and a P/E ratio of 22.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$9.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.19.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$98.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$95.16 million. As a group, research analysts expect that IBI Group Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

IBI Group Company Profile (TSE:IBG)

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

