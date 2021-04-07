Iberdrola (BME:IBE) PT Set at €14.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) received a €14.00 ($16.47) target price from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €13.20 ($15.53) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.40 ($13.41) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €12.09 ($14.23).

Iberdrola has a twelve month low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a twelve month high of €7.30 ($8.59).

