Iberdrola (BME:IBE) Given a €11.40 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.40 ($13.41) price objective on Iberdrola (BME:IBE) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €13.20 ($15.53) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €12.09 ($14.23).

Iberdrola has a 12-month low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 12-month high of €7.30 ($8.59).

