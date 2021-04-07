HyperDAO Reaches Market Cap of $11.75 Million (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. In the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded up 72.2% against the US dollar. One HyperDAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0305 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperDAO has a total market cap of $11.75 million and approximately $449,241.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HyperDAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00054570 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00021239 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.25 or 0.00626574 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.64 or 0.00078300 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

About HyperDAO

HyperDAO (CRYPTO:HDAO) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 385,333,511 coins. HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao . HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HyperDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.