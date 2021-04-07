Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Shares Gap Up to $10.99

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.99, but opened at $11.53. Hyliion shares last traded at $11.25, with a volume of 7,334 shares changing hands.

HYLN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.06.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. On average, research analysts forecast that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the 4th quarter valued at $34,222,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Hyliion in the fourth quarter worth about $26,620,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in Hyliion during the 4th quarter worth about $8,240,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hyliion during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,653,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hyliion during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,944,000. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyliion Company Profile (NYSE:HYLN)

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

