Hydro One (TSE:H) Trading Up 0.4%

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$29.92 and last traded at C$29.75. Approximately 904,177 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,185,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$29.63.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on H shares. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$31.00 price target (down from C$32.00) on shares of Hydro One in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hydro One in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hydro One to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$30.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.84 billion and a PE ratio of 10.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2536 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Hydro One’s payout ratio is 33.98%.

About Hydro One (TSE:H)

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

