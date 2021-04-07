Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) Receives €30.47 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €30.47 ($35.85).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BOSS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Hugo Boss stock opened at €34.36 ($40.42) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €32.45 and a 200-day moving average price of €27.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.20. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a twelve month high of €36.86 ($43.36). The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.64.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Analyst Recommendations for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

