Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) Receives €30.47 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €30.47 ($35.85).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BOSS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Hugo Boss stock opened at €34.36 ($40.42) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €32.45 and a 200-day moving average price of €27.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.20. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a twelve month high of €36.86 ($43.36). The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.64.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

