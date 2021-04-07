Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Stock Position Decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,765,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 121,755 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.16% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $42,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Winslow Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management now owns 364,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudson Pacific Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.15.

Shares of NYSE:HPP opened at $28.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.41. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $203.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.80 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 2.76%. Research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is 49.26%.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $56,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,962,416.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

