Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Purchases 10,000 Shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $3,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of frontdoor by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in frontdoor by 2.0% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in frontdoor by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in frontdoor by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in frontdoor in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Get frontdoor alerts:

FTDR opened at $54.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.58. frontdoor, inc. has a 1 year low of $31.99 and a 1 year high of $58.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 104.88% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.72 million. As a group, research analysts predict that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FTDR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on frontdoor from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on frontdoor from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on frontdoor from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on frontdoor from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. frontdoor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.22.

frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Recommended Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR).

Receive News & Ratings for frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.