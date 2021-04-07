Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 160,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,825,000 after buying an additional 9,617 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 44,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 16,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 111,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,518,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.42.

In other news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $503,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,945 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,145. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 14,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total value of $2,393,548.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,886.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $142.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.77. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.65 and a 52 week high of $178.41.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.76) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $163.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.49 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.96% and a negative net margin of 222.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.47) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.32 EPS for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

