Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has $3.78 Million Stock Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 57.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 0.10% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $3,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APAM. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

Shares of NYSE:APAM opened at $52.98 on Wednesday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.54 and a 12 month high of $55.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $261.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.33 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 179.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.32%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.