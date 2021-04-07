Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Decreases Stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 174,182 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 130,818 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $4,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 1,010.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $30.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.66. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 20.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AXTA shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axalta Coating Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.55.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

See Also: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.