Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 300,000 Altitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ALTUU)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ALTUU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $16,560,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Altitude Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,350,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Altitude Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,181,000. RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in Altitude Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,566,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Altitude Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,257,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALTUU opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. Altitude Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.03.

Altitude Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

