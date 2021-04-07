Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 15,009 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,009 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,368,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $381,122,000 after acquiring an additional 15,217,812 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 4,147.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,595,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,326,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416,855 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 480.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,676,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043,075 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 13,851.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,825,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment in the third quarter worth about $24,587,000. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGIC Investment stock opened at $13.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $5.29 and a 52 week high of $14.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.86.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $302.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.73 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 39.04%. MGIC Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Separately, BTIG Research raised their price target on MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.64.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

